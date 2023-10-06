West Kelowna's Ben Klick releases new single: 'Mama's Cookin'

West Kelowna country singer Ben Klick is back in the spotlight.

Klick released a new single, 'Mama’s Cookin', on Friday.

This marks Klick's second single release of 2023.

Originally hailing from West Kelowna, the country singer recently relocated to Nashville.

He says that this single is just the beginning of a series of releases over the next year.

“Mama’s Cookin’ is a lively country blues song, celebrating the delicious dishes my mother prepared for me throughout my upbringing. When the time came for me to make the move to Nashville and further pursue my career as a musician and guitarist, my mom equipped me with a cherished recipe book filled with my favourite meals,” Klick shared.

The song is a collaborative effort, co-written with Nashville songwriter Rhett McDaniel.

With the assistance of Creative BC, an arts funding organization in British Columbia, Klick joined forces with the award-winning producer and musician Tom McKilli.

In the upcoming months, Klick is slated to perform at several shows, where he will introduce his new music, including the latest single.

He is also gearing up for the 2024 BC Country Music Awards, where he has received multiple nominations. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 5, in the Lower Mainland.