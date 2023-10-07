The Vibrant Vine donates portion of music ticket sales to wildfire relief

Photo: Contributed (L to R): United Way BC Southern Interior fundraising development manager Jeremy Lugowy, The Vibrant Vine owners Wyn and Marion Lewis, and The Vibrant Vine events manager Charlie Wilson.

The Vibrant Vine held 10 concerts during the month of September, and a cut of each ticket sold went to the United Way’s BC Wildfire Recovery Fund.

The East Kelowna winery and the artists who performed gave $5 from each concert ticket to the fund, which helps those who require immediate assistance when wildfires strike.

The fundraiser brought in a total of $3,000.

Wyn and Marion Lewis, who own The Vibrant Vine, and events manager Charlie Wilson earlier this week presented the cheque to United Way BC Southern Interior fundraising development manager Jeremy Lugowy.