Kiwanis Club hosts shredding event fundraiser at Kelowna Toyota

Photo: Kiwanis International

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan wants your trash. Well, it wants all your old paper, at least.

The club is holding a fundraising paper shredding event and book sale this weekend.

It’s asking for a minimum donation of $10 for every banker-sized box of paper it shreds. The event is open to businesses, organizations and individuals.

The Kiwanis Club is committed to making a difference for children and youth in the Central Okanagan through investments in the KGH Foundation, Central Okanagan Foundation and organizations that support young people in the community.

It supports The Bridge Youth and Family Services, The Child Advocacy Centre, Braintrust Canada, KCR (suicide intervention program), The Foundry "WOW" mobile mental health clinic, Festivals Kelowna for the Family Stage at Canada Day.

Kiwanis sponsors TERRIFIC Kids program at Pearson Road Elementary School and Oyama Traditional School, which recognizes students for their good citizenship and character. It is also helping start up of a Key Club at Kelowna Secondary School. Key Clubs are international, student-led organizations that give members opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership.

If you want to make a donation, you can bring your documents to be shredded at Kelowna Toyota between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.