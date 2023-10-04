Young entrepreneur Binny Boparai 5th person seeking BC United candidacy in new riding

Photo: binnyboparai.com Binny Boparai is seeking the BC United nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

Another person has joined the race for the BC United nomination in the newly redrawn riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

Binny Boparai is a young entrepreneur, who along with her husband, is the founder of Farming Karma.

Before taking up farming full-time, Boparai studied Engineering at UBC and worked in finance as a credit analyst. She also has experience advocating to the government on behalf of the small business and farming sectors.

“All the advocacy skills that I’ve learned are going to serve me well and they make me a good representative and also they give me a bit more unique background, rather than a typical path to politics.”

She is one of three women seeking the nomination, along with Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh and RDNO vice-chair Amanda Shatzko. The other candidates so far are Adam Wilson and Bal Grewal. The nomination is wide open after incumbent MLA Norm Letnick announced he will not be running in the next election.

“With Norm retiring, there’s obviously an opening and we need more young people involved in politics. People that are part of this community that know the challenges and the strengths of this community,” notes Boparai.

“I live here, I work here, I’ve built my business from ground-up in this area. So, I think that it’s time that people like me, young people that are motivated to do good for the community, get involved in politics.”

The next BC election is scheduled for October 19, 2024, but Premier David Eby could choose to drop the writ sooner.

A recent poll conducted by Research Co. and Glacier Media found almost half of decided voters who were surveyed (48 per cent) would cast a ballot for the governing BC New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate in their constituency if an election were held today. BC United came in at 20 per cent support (down 16 points from a similar poll in February), in a virtual tie with the BC Conservatives (19 per cent). The BC Green Party was fourth with 12 per cent (down four points).