Get at least two hours of nature per week, says renowned doctor to speak in Kelowna

Photo: UBCO Dr. Melissa Lem

People who spend just two hours a week in nature are happier and healthier.

That is the message Dr. Melissa Lem will bring to the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 12 during a free talk for the UBC Okanagan Distinguished Speaker Series.

Lem is a family physician, widely published writer and panelist/columnist for the CBC.

She is also the director of PaRx, a national nature prescription program launched by the BC Parks Foundation in 2020 that has since spread to all 10 provinces.

Parks Canada joined the program last year, which allows more than 1,000 healthcare professionals participating in the program to prescribe a Parks Canada Discovery Pass — worth over $70 — to a patient.

The pass, which pays for itself in roughly seven visits, offers unlimited admission for a year at over 80 national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas, territory that together covers more than 450,000 square kilometres of land and water.

“When we can offer real incentives for patients. I think that will be a motivator,” said Lem in a previous interview. “It’s part of the whole master plan.”

Lem says the program encourages time in nature for individuals suffering anxiety, depression and other mental health problems.

Research has shown that access to nature can also reduce chronic diseases (like diabetes, high blood pressure and lung disease), improve birth outcomes and even help children succeed in life.

People are more likely to do something if it’s written down. With polls showing doctors, nurses and scientists are among Canada’s most trusted professionals, health care professionals are uniquely qualified in this role.

In her talk in Kelowna, Lem will discuss the PaRx program and highlights from “ the wide-ranging body of knowledge on nature and health,” said UBCO.

This community event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Details here.

with files from Stefan Labbe