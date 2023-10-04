City bringing new rules to Kelowna's tent city ahead of winter

Madison Reeve

The homeless encampment along the rail trail is currently undergoing a "deep clean" ahead of winter.

Kelowna bylaw services manager Kevin Mead says the cleanup is expected to take roughly six days.

Mead says along with the cleanup, each site will be outlined by a chalk line that is 10 feet from the next campsite.

"As we come now into the winter season and start to prepare that...what we don't want to see are multiple tents that are single structures or super structures," said Mead, explaining they want to make sure any potential fires don't spread.

Mead says those living on the rail trail will also be limited to a camp size of 12-by-12 feet.

There are around 130 people who call the rail trail home.

Mead says the cleanup started on Tuesday and residents of the rail trail have shared mixed reviews.

"It's really about achieving compliance... keeping a balance between the needs of the community regardless of its those that are sheltering outside and or those that are using the trail as well," Mead said.

One person living on the trail began trying to erase the spray-paint line designating campsites shortly after it was placed on the ground on Wednesday.

Christine has lived along the rail trail for a year and says she is getting tired of the twice-a-month cleanups conducted by the City of Kelowna.

"They want us to take all of our stuff and move it in the pouring rain, over to the other side of the trail for their five minute little scraping of the ground, which is fine," said Christine on Sept. 27.

"I don't mind the cleanliness, I appreciate that, but moving it in the middle of the rain is absolutely ludicrous."

City bylaw and other staff as well as RCMP have been in attendance at the camp over the past few days during the cleanup.