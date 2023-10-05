Kelowna Curling Club opens season that includes major international tournament

It’s only the first week of October, but the ice is back in and ready for competition at the Kelowna Curling Club.

The season starts a bit earlier than normal this year because the club will be hosting the Pan Continental Curling Championships at the end of the month. That will bring regular leagues to a half for about nine days.

“Eighteen countries from all over the world, 30 curling teams coming. It’s going to be amazing,” says general manager Jock Tyre.

He says it’s one of the few major curling events that will be inside a curling club instead of an arena. “So you’re going to get a really up close and personal feeling with the Pan Continentals.”

The club has been spruced up to welcome the international players and media who will be in Kelowna for the tournament that includes teams from as far away as New Zealand, Brazil and Kenya. New scoreboards have been installed, there’s brighter lighting and logos on the ice for the World Curling Federation event.

The restaurants and lounge upstairs at the curling club will continue to offer live entertainment to the public, including as one of the venues for Breakout West, which is being held in Kelowna Oct. 11-15.

“Breakout West will be on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights coming up next weekend, after Thanksgiving. And they’re going to be here with some amazing bands,” says Tyre.

Along with the Pan Continental Curling Championships from Oct. 29-Nov. 4, the curling club will host the BC highschool Provincial Championship in late February.