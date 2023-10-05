September was an unextraordinary weather month; October looking unpredictable

Madison Reeve

Environment Canada says the month of September across the Thompson-Okanagan was a mixed bag, but it didn't see any extremes compared to the summer months.

"Overall, it was warmer than normal and generally drier than normal, but we have seen a few storm systems come through," said meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau.

"We've seen a few storm systems come through; we've seen some rain move in. Temperatures have cooled off a bit, so it wasn't too extreme, not like what we saw in the summer."

Throughout the month of September, Kelowna had a mean temperature of 16.7°C. It was ranked as the 12th warmest September on record.

Kelowna saw 17.2 millimetres of rain fall, which is 53 percent of the normal amount.

Penticton also saw an average temperature of 16.7°C, ranked as the 11th warmest September on record.

A total of 6.8 millimetres of rain fell in the city, which was 28 percent of normal. It ranked as the 20th driest.

Vernon had its 10th warmest September on record with an average daily temperature of 16.4°C. A total of 36.7 millimetres of rain fell across the city, which was about normal.

Kamloops saw its 23rd warmest September with an average temperature of 16.7°C. A total of 15.1 millimetres of rain fell, which was 51 percent of normal.

Heading into the first few weeks of October, Charbonneau says showers and seasonal temperatures are expected.

"[It's] not indicating a trend one way or the other...below normal, above normal, or near normal for either temperature or precipitation," she said.

"There is a lot of uncertainty there, and so there is nothing we can really pin down as our long, long range forecast."