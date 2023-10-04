Kelowna students and volunteers help forest fuel mitigation efforts

Photo: RDCO Woodhaven Nature Conservancy

Efforts will be underway later this month to remove hazardous dead and downed wood from the floor of Woodhaven Nature Conservancy.

This is the second year on the initiative, a collaboration between the Friends of Woodhaven Nature Conservancy and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Volunteers will be joined by five high school classes from Okanagan Mission Secondary on the initiative Oct. 12 and 14.

Last year, volunteers and students were able to remove about 3.5 tonnes of debris from the forest.

“We’re hoping to break that record,” says Nancy Holmes, secretary of the registered charity Friends of Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Society.

“We are thrilled that so many OKM classes will be coming to help out.”

Forest fuel mitigation efforts stem from concerns about the risk of wildfires to forests, schools and homes in the area.

Volunteers are welcome to join the effort Saturday, Oct. 14 from either 9:30 to 11:30 or 12:30 to 2:30.

Click here to sign up.