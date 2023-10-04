Three vehicle collision slowed Hwy 97 northbound in Lake Country

Photo: Kayden Collision on Hwy 97 near Lodge Road.

UPDATE 1:34 p.m.

Emergency crews have now cleared the scene of a collision on Highway 97 at Lodge Road in Lake Country.

Traffic has returned to normal following a three-vehicle collision that happened just before 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL 1:00 p.m.

Northbound traffic on Highway 97 has been reduced to a single lane following what is described as a three-vehicle collision near Lodge Road in Lake Country.

An eyewitness tells Castanet the northbound lane has been reduced to a single lane and one of the vehicles involved in the collision may have burst into flames.

Emergency responders are on the scene traffic on Highway 97 has been backed up to Pollard Road.