Kelowna man jailed four years for armed bank robbery

Photo: Rob Gibson Police outside the Royal Bank on Pandosy Street on July 31, 2020 after it was visited by an armed bank robber.

A Kelowna man has been sentenced to four years in prison for an armed bank robbery in 2020.

Alan Metcalfe, 26, walked into the Royal Bank on Pandosy Street on July 31, 2020 and pulled out a handgun, pointing it at employees.

"This is not a drill,” he told them, according to a recent BC Supreme Court decision.

The robber was masked and wearing a hoodie with sunglasses. With his arm outstretched and weapon in hand, he told the employees he did not want to hurt them and just wanted money.

There were 13 other people in the bank at the time—eight employees and five customers. He ordered the staff to the safe where a drawer was opened.

Three minutes later, Metcalfe ran away as police sirens sounded. In a bag, he had $42,980 in Canadian cash and $603 U.S.

He ran away through various properties, dropping clothing and eventually the cash, which was returned to the bank. RCMP were able to identify Metcalfe as the suspect through DNA left on the items he dropped.

According to the sentencing decision, Crown prosecutors and the defense reached a joint submission—or plea deal—to avoid a 10-day trial that would have seen 36 witnesses take the stand.

Judges in Canada are bound to respect joint submissions, unless they believe the proposed sentence brings the “administration of justice into disrepute” and would lead a typical person to believe there is a “breakdown in the proper function of the justice system.”

Justice Steven Wilson accepted the proposal for a four-year prison term, noting Metcalfe still has a lot of life ahead of him.

“Mr. Metcalfe tells me that he is not the same person who committed this offence on July 31, 2020,” Wilson said.

“I hope that is true; obviously, that is a question that ultimately is only answered over time. However, the steps taken to date provide good reason for optimism and the supports that Mr. Metcalfe has leads me to hope and believe that there is a very good chance that this will be the last time the courts need to see Mr. Metcalfe.”