Kelowna police use helicopter, dogs to chase down ATV thieves

Photo: Mike Head

Police in Kelowna say they have arrested a brazen pair of ATV thieves who sped away from a dealer while expressing interest in buying the vehicle.

RCMP said in a news release two suspects visited a dealership in the 3500 Block of Spectrum Court on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. The expressed interest in a 2022 Polaris RZR side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

"While inspecting the ATV, one of the individuals seated themselves in the driver's seat, while the other occupied the passenger seat. Suddenly and without warning, they sped out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed," said the police news release

"The suspects sped away and led RCMP on a chase for the next hour, the stolen ATV was observed racing through Kelowna, showing a complete disregard for other vehicles on the highway. This reckless behaviour included driving into oncoming traffic and crashing through several private property fences," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

RCMP deployed their helicopter which helped locate the ATV and then directed ground units to its location.

Both suspects were arrested on foot in the Pyman Road area with the help of police dogs after the ATV rolled in rough terrain.

Both men are residents of Oliver, B.C. and they are now facing multiple charges.

RCMP is asking for any witnesses who may also have dashcam video or who saw the incident to contact them at (250) 762-3300, referencing file number 2023-59231.