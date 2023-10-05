Lake Country looks to restrict use of certain vegetation

Photo: Fire Smart

The District of Lake Country is looking at ways to regulate the planting of certain types of vegetation in the wake of wildfires that threatened the community this summer.

A motion on the topic was introduced Tuesday night by Mayor Blair Ireland.

"I ask staff be directed to provide a report to council on how to implement FireSmart tools in the community which include the ability to regulate certain vegetation as identified within the principles of the FireSmart program," the motion stated.

"We are not looking to go into your yards and take out stuff that is there," said Ireland, "but we are looking to make a plan going forward to protect our community."

FireSmart guidelines recommend not only the best fire and drought tolerant trees, shrubs and plants to use but also where vegetation should be situated within the property and methods for pruning and cutting.

"Our goal is to recommend species, property layout, and plant care practices that reduce risk to our communities from a variety of natural hazards," the FireSmart landscaping guide states.

"We recognize the regional diversity of B.C. so this guide suggests plants that are suitable for communities in terms of cold-hardiness, drought tolerance, and avoidance of invasive species."

Ireland says it's his hope the district will say please don't plant certain types of vegetation in the future.

"The intent was to make a plan to protect ourselves in the future," he says.

Ireland noted that when speaking of cedar hedges, they are also large users of water.

"We are living in a drought-based area. Everything you see that's green is only green because it's artificially green."

"We are lucky to have the water we have right now."

Council adopted the motion unanimously.

A report will come back to council for consideration at a future meeting.