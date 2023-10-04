Kelowna Auto Dealers Association gives $230,000 for new cancer therapy suite

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Auto Dealers Association has raised $230,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Sixteen locally owned auto dealerships donated money between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, and gave it to BC Cancer-Kelowna for its new, state-of-the-art systemic cancer therapy suite.

The goal was to collect $200,000, and KADA blew past that mark.

“Thanks to the tremendous support of the Kelowna community, we far exceeded our goal for this campaign,” KADA president Aaron Fanslau said in a press release. “As local business owners who call the Okanagan home, it’s important to give back to the communities that support us. One in two of us will face cancer in our lifetime, and it’s important we have access to life-saving cancer care close to home when we need it.”

The new cancer therapy suite in Kelowna will increase the centre’s capacity to deliver drug therapy treatments, including chemotherapy, by 40% and bring the latest in cutting-edge research and therapies to the Interior. It will also bring early-phase clinical trials to the Okanagan, ensuring patients have access to the latest, life-saving treatments closer to home without needing to travel for care.

“This generous donation will enable BC Cancer-Kelowna to build the first-ever, world-class systemic cancer therapy suite,” BC Cancer Foundation associate vice-president Pardeep Khrod said. “This is a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when our community comes together to invest in cutting edge cancer treatment for now and the future.”

The participating dealerships were Audi Kelowna, August Mazda, Harmony Acura, Harmony Honda, Kelowna Ford Lincoln, Kelowna Infiniti Nissan, Kelowna Mercedes-Benz, Kelowna Subaru, Kelowna Toyota, Land Rover Jaguar Volvo Kelowna, Lexus of Kelowna, Okanagan Dodge, Orchard Ford, Porsche Kelowna, Turner Volkswagen and Valley Mitsubishi.