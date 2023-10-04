Large mega projects and inflation responsible for record building values

Photo: UBCO UBCO downtown campus one of several mega projects driving construction value in Kelowna

Several mega projects under construction or soon to be have helped Kelowna reach a new milestone in building permit value in 2023.

According to the city director of development services 2023 construction value has reached nearly $1.5 billion.

The previous high water mark, $1.187 billion was established two years ago. In fact, this is now the third straight year the city has topped the $1 billion plateau in construction value.

"The construction value as of the end of September is $1.456 billion...and we still have three months to go," Mo Bayat told Castanet News.

There are several factors in play in a year when the number of permits issued are actually down.

The rising cost of construction is one, and says Bayat, so was a development cost charge deadline.

"As part of the Local Government Act, there is a one-year in-stream application protection.

"If you apply before adoption of a new DCC bylaw which was October of last year, the legislation allows on-year protection so you pay at the old rate."

That helps explain a rash of permits totalling nearly $210 million last week alone.

Earlier this summer, the UBCO downtown campus, valued at $262 million and the final phase of Aqua in the Mission at $140.6 million were also permitted.

"To put (permit value) in perspective, the construction value as of the end of September is 65 per cent higher that September last year, however the number of building permits issued are about 17 per cent lower."

Bayat attributes the boom to the fact that, despite what people are hearing, they are still interested in investing in the city.

Is there still time to reach $2 billion before the year ends?

"I don't want to speculate, but I doubt it because many mega projects have already been tackled because of the deadline I mentioned.

"We are going to be above $1.5 billion. Whether that is going to be $1.7 billion or $1.8 billion remains to be seen."