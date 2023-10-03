Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed a fatality in a pedestrian-vehicle collision Friday near Kelowna’s Capri Mall.

RCMP say that about 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 29, an elderly woman was struck by a red Dodge Ram on Sutherland Avenue between Capri Street and Gordon Drive.

“Kelowna RCMP officers interviewed witnesses at the scene. However, there is still a possibility that there are additional witnesses who have yet to come forward,” said Const. Della-Paolera in a news release Saturday.

Police on Saturday did not disclose the pedestrian’s condition, but on Monday, the BC Coroners Service confirmed that they have been called in to investigate a death related to the collision.

Details related to the collision were not released by police.