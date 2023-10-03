Swimming advisory lifts for Kelowna's Rotary Beach

Photo: The Rotary Club of Kelowna Rotary Beach

For anyone still braving the waters of Okanagan Lake, the swimming advisory at Kelowna's Rotary Beach has been lifted.

The advisory was put in place Sept. 8 due to elevated bacteria counts.

Parks services manager Blair Stewart said at the time they are seeing a greater amount of plant material in that part of the lake, as well as a higher population of ducks and geese, which impacts bacteria levels.

“Most people would be fine, but there is that one per cent who could become ill,” Stewart said.

On Tuesday, the City of Kelowna announced on social media that the advisory was lifted.