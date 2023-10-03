Revelry Kelowna announces first ticketed events

Photo: The Zolas / Facebook

Revelry Food and Music Hub, Kelowna’s new live music venue, has just announced its initial lineup of ticketed events.

The first ticketed show will take place Oct. 13 with U.S.-based duo Elevado.

“We had some special plans with them back in August, with their captivating and deeply personal stories,” said Revelry in an announcement.

“Fate, however, had a different path in mind as wildfires swept through the area, altering our plans like so many others. Now, Elevado returns to demonstrate how the power of music can uplift us from such trying circumstances.”

On Oct. 14, Canadian indie rock band The Zolas will perform.

The Zolas are Juno nominated and have played Kelowna a number of times over the years, building up a local fanbase. They are now touring in support of their latest album, Come Back to Life.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Revelry will open its doors early at 10 a.m. for a unique event.

“Heal” is an immersive live music experience led by Elevado

“This exceptional performance weaves together original acoustic music with guided breathwork, meditations, gentle physical movement, and stories of personal healing,” said Revelry.

“The intention behind this show is to immerse the audience in a state of mindfulness and rejuvenation, fostering self-love and community connection. All that is needed is a yoga mat and blanket for this one-of-a-kind experience. It promises to be a transformative journey.”

Tickets for all the events are on sale now. Revelry says more shows will be added soon. The venue is now operating as a cafe in the daytime after opening for the first time on Sept. 29.