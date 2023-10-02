Hiker spotted black bear on Knox Mountain Monday afternoon

Photo: Mark Goddard - file photo

It's not unusual to see black bears roaming the area within Knox Mountain.

However, any sighting should serve as a warning to anyone hiking the popular mountain trails to be careful and be aware of your surroundings.

Cam was hiking Monday afternoon when he says he spotted the bear in the area of Kathleen Lake. He figures the bear may have come from the lake and was heading back to higher ground.

He said the bear sat at the crest of a hill and watched him while he and his companions were watching the bear.

As far as he could tell, the bear was alone.

Signs are posted along trails in the park warning hikers to use caution.

The city also reminds hikers dogs must remain on leash while in Knox Mountain Park.