Kelowna firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to home

Photo: Madison Reeve Fire scorched a garage on Mustang Court Sunday afternoon.

Quick work by the Kelowna Fire Department helped save a home on Mustang Court near Academy Way Sunday afternoon.

“When crews arrived initially there was heavy black smoke coming from the garage,” said KFD Platoon Captain Corrie Lang. “Crews made entry through the garage and extinguished the fire.”

He says the fire did not spread from the attached garage to the home.

There was one man home at the time. He got out safely and no one was injured.

Platoon Captain Lang noted that the cause of the fire was not obvious at first inspection so an investigation will be opened to determined what sparked it.