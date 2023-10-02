Environment Canada says temperatures to reach six degrees above seasonal by Wednesday

Madison Reeve

It's going to get warm this week.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to hover between four to six degrees warmer than normal for the majority of the week.

Meteorologist Ken Dosanjh says a cold front will sweep through the south coast on Monday, which will then make its way to the Okanagan.

Dosanjh says a chance of showers is expected with a high of 16°C.

"As we progress into each successive day, and then when the actual work starts on Tuesday, we will begin to see a ridge of high pressure from the southwest of Vancouver Island, and that will gradually build. We anticipate temperatures to climb with each successive day," he said.

Tuesday will reach a high of 20°C with sunshine.

Wednesday will jump up to 22°C, and sunshine is expected all day.

More sun is in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 23°C.

Friday and Saturday will drop back down to a high of 20°C, but the good news is that sunshine will be sticking around.

