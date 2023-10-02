Six months after Kelowna plant opened, Hexagon Purus expanding

Photo: Cindy White Hexagon Purus opened an engineering and manufacturing facility in Kelowna in the spring of 2023.

The company behind an engineering and manufacturing facility for transport truck battery and hydrogen storage systems that opened in Kelowna last spring, has announced further expansion plans.

Hexagon Purus, which bills itself as a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility solutions, has signed a lease agreement for a new facility in Dallas, Texas. It’s expected to employ up to 250 people. Some of the leaders at the Kelowna office are expected to transfer to Dallas.

“Our expansion is good news for our people in Kelowna and good news for the planet,” says Todd Sloan, EVP Hexagon Purus and local Kelowna resident. “We’re going from strength to strength and this expansion shows that momentum is building for zero emission trucks and other vehicles that take dirty diesel off the road and cut greenhouse gas emissions.”

Hexagon Purus has signed a 10-year lease for the facility in Dallas.

“The new facility is more than 200,000 square feet and with its centralized location in the US, supports efficient production and distribution to customers of Hexagon Purus’ complete battery electric heavy-duty trucks for the US market,” said the company in a news release.

Truck production in Texas is expected to begin in the second half of 2024. Initial battery systems will be produced and delivered by the Kelowna facility. The new plant will also give Hexagon Purus the option of adding manufacturing capacity for battery modules and packs.

“We continue to experience solid demand for our vehicle integration offering and the new facility will enable us to deliver on recently won customer contracts”, says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. “The current footprint of the facility also allows for further expansion to support continued customer growth in the US”.

The 60,000 square foot building in Kelowna opened in April, 2023, putting the Central Okanagan at the forefront of the zero emission truck industry.