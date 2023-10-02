Okanagan College trying to bring employers and future employees together

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan College has created a new program that will help its students get into the workforce.

Careers Hub is an online tool designed to support students on their journey into the workforce as well as employers looking for trained workers.

“Hands-on learning is one of the hallmarks of an OC education and as we continue to work with community partners to train the workforce of the future, making direct connections through Careers Hub brings students and employers together in one place,” Okanagan College president Neil Fassina said in a press release.

“On Careers Hub, OC-trained talent can connect with local and regional businesses and industries to build relationships that lead to employment.”

Employers will be able to advertise employment opportunities such as practicums, co-ops, apprenticeships and other work experience opportunities for students attending OC.

The latest labour forecast predicts 120,000 job openings in the Thompson Okanagan region over the next decade, so programs like Careers Hub will be desperately needed.

“The college’s faculty and instructors have incredible relationships up and down the valley with employers,” dean of community engagement and careers Alison Gibson said. “We are hearing regularly from employers keen to reach out to OC students and graduates because they know the education and training they’re receiving at OC is valuable.

“Bringing students and employers together in one place is something that will ultimately benefit communities across the Okanagan Valley, as well as areas outside of our region.”

Students can sign into Careers Hub through their myOkanagan student account to create a job-finding profile. Local and regional employers, as well as community associations and groups across the Okanagan Valley, can sign up to post co-op opportunities and part-time or seasonal work opportunities at okanagan.bc.ca/careershub.