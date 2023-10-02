Central Okanagan Foundation hires Albertan as executive director

Photo: Contributed

Central Okanagan Foundation has found a permanent executive director.

Kristine Bugayong is the new boss of the foundation, taking over from interim executive director Cheryl Miller.

Bugayong immigrated to Canada in 2003 and later joined the Red Deer and District Community Foundation as its grants co-ordinator, moving into the role of chief executive officer for more than six years.

Bugayong most recently co-ordinated fund development at Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery.

“We would like to thank Cheryl Miller for her many years of service to the foundation and her leadership this year, in particular,” Central Okanagan Foundation chairperson Anita Boehm said in a press release.

“After an extensive search, we are delighted to welcome Kristine to our team. With over a decade of experience in foundation leadership roles and her values-driven approach, we are confident Kristine will enhance the foundation’s excellent reputation as trusted steward of funds and advance our goals to address community needs in the Central Okanagan.”

Central Okanagan Foundation’s mission is to “contribute to the quality of life in the Central Okanagan through the raising and stewardship of entrusted funds, innovative and diverse funding, and active community leadership.”