Elderly woman struck by truck Friday afternoon, condition unknown

Photo: Cindy White

Police are seeking witnesses after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle near Kelowna's Capri Mall Friday, but details around the incident remain sparse.

At about 3:35 p.m., an elderly woman was struck by a red Dodge Ram on Sutherland Ave. between Capri St and Gordon Dr.

Sutherland was closed for several hours, into the evening, as officers investigated.

In a press release issued Saturday morning, Const. Mike Della-Paolera said police are looking for any additional witnesses in the crash.

“Kelowna RCMP officers interviewed witnesses at the scene. However, there is still a possibility that there are additional witnesses who have yet to come forward,” Const. Della-Paolera said.

Police have still not provided any details about the woman's condition or whether the driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

An extended road closure after a crash typically suggests very serious injuries or a fatality.

Police are asking any witnesses who've yet to speak to police or who may have dashcam recordings of the incident to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-58406.