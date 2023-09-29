Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue

Photo: Cindy White

The Kelowna RCMP have blocked off a section of Sutherland Avenue and Gordon Drive Friday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to a witness on scene, Sutherland is closed to northbound traffic at Gordon.

A number of police vehicles were seen rushing to the incident and the witness tells Castanet they could see an ambulance at the scene.

The condition of the person struck by the vehicle is not known at this time.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.