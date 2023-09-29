Interior Health declares COVID outbreak at KGH; 8 patients test postive

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital.

The health authority declared the outbreak on Thursday and it's currently contained to unit 4A, a medical unit. To date, eight patients in the unit have contracted the virus.

COVID outbreaks have also been declared at a number of Interior care homes in recent weeks.

An outbreak at Kelowna's Orchard Manor that was declared Sept. 19 remains in effect, with 25 residents contracting the virus.

COVID outbreaks have also been declared at Oliver's McKinney Place, declared Sept. 17, and Fernie's Rocky Mountain Village, declared Sept. 13. An outbreak that was declared at Salmon Arm's Bastion Place was declared over this week.

A rhinovirus/enterovirus outbreak has also been declared at West Kelowna's Brookhaven Care Centre, as of Sept. 23.