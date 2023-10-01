Construction can now begin on expansion of the terminal at YLW

Photo: Kelowna International Airport

Construction should begin soon on the large terminal expansion at Kelowna International Airport.

The city this week issued a $70 million building permit for the airport project.

The terminal expansion at YLW is part of a $108 million expansion project which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansion, expected to be complete by 2026 will increase the airport's security screening area and expand the departures lounge, while increasing food and beverage options.

About 5,590 square-metres will be added to the terminal building, while 1,200 square-metres of existing space will be renovated.

Passengers will see changes to parking in long-term Lot A and restricted access into the terminal building from the south end of the building, while demolition work will start in the security screening area.