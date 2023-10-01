222877
Kelowna  

Construction can now begin on expansion of the terminal at YLW

Expansion of YLW to begin

Construction should begin soon on the large terminal expansion at Kelowna International Airport.

The city this week issued a $70 million building permit for the airport project.

The terminal expansion at YLW is part of a $108 million expansion project which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansion, expected to be complete by 2026 will increase the airport's security screening area and expand the departures lounge, while increasing food and beverage options.

About 5,590 square-metres will be added to the terminal building, while 1,200 square-metres of existing space will be renovated.

Passengers will see changes to parking in long-term Lot A and restricted access into the terminal building from the south end of the building, while demolition work will start in the security screening area.

