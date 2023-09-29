Kelowna Yacht Club hosts 23rd annual Blind Fishing Derby

Photo: Kelowna Yacht Club (M) 2023 Winner Joyce Roydell

The Kelowna Yacht Club celebrated another successful season on Sept. 16 with one of its most cherished events, the Blind Fishing Derby.

The Blind Fishing Derby has for the past 23 years brought together seasoned anglers and enthusiastic novices, giving visually impaired individuals the chance to enjoy and experience Okanagan Lake. Kelowna Yacht Club members volunteer and assist in taking the visually impaired out on the water for a friendly fishing competition, or if they are not interested in fishing, members also provide a verbally descriptive tour of the lake.

"This event has become a beacon of inclusivity and joy in the community, providing visually impaired individuals a day of adventure and camaraderie on the waters of Okanagan Lake," says Laurianne Jackson, spokesperson for the Kelowna Yacht Club.

This year's winners were Joyce Roydell who took first place, followed by Stella Palmer in second place and Ryan Jobling in third.

"I would like to sincerely thank all our volunteers for their exceptional organizational skills and unwavering motivation. Their generosity and dedication ensures that this event remains an annual tradition cherished by our community, promising to be a favourite for years," says club executive director Thom Killingsworth.