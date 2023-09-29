Ellison Fire Department looking for new recruits this fall

Photo: Ellison Fire Department

The Ellison Fire Department is looking for new recruits.

The annual fall recruitment campaign is now underway and Ellison is looking for six new recruits to join their team as paid-on-call firefighters.

New members must live within an eight- kilometre radius of Station 61 at 4411 Old Vernon Road, be between the ages of 19 and 65 and in good physical condition.

“We are searching for individuals who want to represent their community and have a keen interest in acquiring new skills. There is a commitment to learning and practicing together, which fosters strong team relationships,” says Ellison fire chief David Bates.

The Ellison Fire Department was established in 1979 and serves approximately 1,000 homes within an 82 square kilometre area. The department responds to around 100 calls every year.

If you're interested in one of the six positions you're encouraged to complete the paid-on-call firefighter application form and submit it in person at Station 61, located at 4411 Old Vernon Road, before 7 p.m. on October 23, 2023. For more information send an email to [email protected].