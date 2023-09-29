Snow falls at higher elevations across B.C.'s Interior

Photo: Big White The top of Big White's Bullet Chair Friday morning.

Following hot and dry conditions across the province over the last couple months, fall weather has arrived in B.C.'s Interior.

Snow fell overnight at a number of Interior ski resorts, but local mountain highways appear to have avoided any accumulation.

Friday morning, webcams from the top of Big White, SilverStar, Apex and Revelstoke Mountain Resort all show overnight snow at higher elevations.

Residents in Big White's village, at 1,755 metres above sea level, even woke up to a fresh layer of snow in their yards.

Snow has been falling off and on at Big White's higher elevations over the past several days.

A special weather statement warning of snowfall on the Okanagan Connector was in effect overnight, but it has ended Friday morning. Webcams from Pennask Summit, at 1717 metres elevation, show no accumulation of snow Friday morning.

At SilverStar, marketing manager Doug Chimuk said teams are busy getting the mountain ready for winter.

Friday's snow was the mountain's first of the season.

Meanwhile, visitors this winter will find more parking, more gondola cabins, more groomers a new ski app coming later this fall.

