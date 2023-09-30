KF Centre For Excellence takes top building prize

Photo: Contributed KF Centre For Excellence

KF Centre For Excellence won big at the 2023 Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards ceremony Thursday night at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

Out of 40 projects competing for top honours, KF Centre For Excellence was the Judge's Choice Best Overall entry winner in the 12th annual event.

The awards are designed to honour the best of the best in commercial, industrial and revenue-producing properties from Kamloops to Osoyoos completed between Jan.1 and Dec. 31, 2022.

Sawchuk Developments Ltd. was the General Contractor for the KF Centre for Excellence at 5800 Lapointe Drive near Kelowna Airport and Meiklejohn Architects Inc. was the architect and designer. The centre was also named the Award of Excellence winner in the Tourism & Hospitality category, and Meiklejohn Architects of Penticton was also named the Architect of the Year at the awards.

The Construction Company of the Year award was given to Stretch Construction of Kelowna and the Company Safety Award went to Traine Construction & Development of Kamloops.

Other Category winners were: