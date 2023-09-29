Three men convicted in 2011 Kelowna gang killing remain behind bars

Photo: File photo Scene outside the Delta Grand Hotel following the Aug. 14, 2011 shooting.

More than 10 years after they were first arrested, the three people convicted in the brazen, daytime killing of Jonathan Bacon in downtown Kelowna remains behind bars.

Earlier this month, the Parole of Board of Canada denied 36-year-old Michael Jones' parole application, determining he would “present an undue risk to society if released.”

Jones, along with his co-accused Jason McBride and Jujhar Khun-Khun struck a plea deal with the Crown back in April 2018, after close to a year of a delay-plagued trial. McBride pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder and was given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 18 years, while Khun-Khun and Jones pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, and were sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

But with enhanced credit for time served, Jones and Khun-Khun were left with a little more than 10 years to serve.

Most offenders are eligible to apply for full parole after serving one-third of their sentence, while day parole can be applied for six months prior to their full parole date. But back in 2018, the Crown successfully applied to keep Jones and Khun-Khun ineligible for full parole until halfway through their remaining sentence rather than the standard one-third.

After serving about five and a half years since sentencing, Jones and Khun-Khun are now eligible to apply for parole. While Jones was denied parole on Sept. 15, a spokesperson for the Parole Board of Canada says there are no parole decisions on file for Khun-Khun.

Meanwhile, McBride, who pleaded guilty to the actual murder of Bacon, was left with 13 years until he's eligible to apply for parole – in 2031.

The shooting took place on at about 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2011, near the entrance to Kelowna's Delta Grand Hotel. McBride, Jones, and Khun-Khun, along with Manjinder (Manny) Hairan, had travelled to Kelowna to kill Bacon, who was part of the Lower Mainland's Red Scorpion gang. Hairan was killed in a separate shooting in Surrey just one month before the other three were arrested.

The men were part of the Dhak Group, a rival organization of the Red Scorpions, and they'd been hunting Bacon, along with Independent Soldier James Riach and Hells Angel Larry Amero, for several months. Sukh Dhak believed they were responsible for the 2010 murder of his brother, Gurmit Dhak. Sukh Dhak was later killed in a 2012 shooting in Burnaby.

Bacon was killed in the shooting, while Amero was seriously injured. Two women who were with the group, Leah Hadden-Watts and Lyndsey Black, were also injured. Hadden-Watts was shot in the neck, leaving her paralyzed. Riach escaped the shooting unharmed, but in 2018, he was sentenced to life in prison in the Phillipines for drug trafficking.

McBride, Jones and Khun-Khun were arrested in February 2013 and they pleaded guilty in May 2018.

Jones was denied his first application for parole earlier this month due, in part, to the Parole Board's concerns that he's maintained “associations with other prominent members of criminal organizations” while incarcerated.

“As an example of this concern, the [Correctional Service of Canada] notes a birthday party was held for you last year. At your table were noted to be some of the 'most influential inmates' in the prison population who are often brought to the attention of the [security intelligence department] for ties to security threat groups and involvement in sub-culture activities,” the Parole Board notes.

“The CSC notes specifically that birthday parties are 'not thrown in the honour of just any inmate,' which speaks to the level of 'respect and influence' you hold among the inmate population.”

Additionally, the Parole Board said Jones has spent much of his time behind bars refusing to participate in correctional programming.

“Despite multiple attempts by the CSC to motivate you to participate in risk relevant program, you consistently refused and you were identified to be a program refuser,” the Parole Board stated.

The Parole Board must conduct another review within five years of the day on which the first review took place, but an offender can reapply for parole after one year.