Arlene Dickinson will speak at inaugural Women in Business Conference

Photo: Facebook Arlene Dickinson

A new conference for women in business will feature a well-known Canadian entrepreneur as a guest speaker.

Arlene Dickinson will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural Women in Business Conference, which will be held Thursday, Oct. 12, at Laurel Packinghouse in downtown Kelowna.

Chartered Financial Analyst Society Okanagan is co-ordinating the conference, which will bring together female executive leaders and attendees in a candid, intimate setting. Dickinson, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, is known best for her role on CBC's Dragons' Den.

“Arlene Dickinson’s keynote will focus on reinvention and will look at the why and how of recreating oneself at any stage of their life from the perspective of one of Canada’s leading entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who has done just that,” CFA Society Okanagan president Kwame Boateng Boateng said in a press release.

The conference will also feature a fireside panel with KF Aerospace president and CEO Tracy Medve, WeBC CEO Shauna Harper and BC Cancer Foundation vice-president Pardeep Khrod.

Others who will serve as moderators or workshop facilitators are Sentes Automotive’s Pamela Pearson, Playford Performance Group’s Joy Playford and The Thoughtful Co.’s Jillian Climie.

More information or tickets for the event can be found here.