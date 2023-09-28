Government's scattershot housing approach not working, says Kelowna planning director

Photo: BC Government

"There are too many people with too many ideas and we are not doing anything well."

That's the opinion of Kelowna planning director Ryan Smith in describing government's response to the housing crisis.

"When you go through three levels of government, talk to industry and talk to the average person on the street, everybody thinks they know how to solve the problem," said Smith during a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce forum Thursday on accelerating housing in the Okanagan.

"I think we need to do fewer things better in the government world with certain types of housing."

Smith says he believes there needs to be a conscious effort to fix the fundamental problems with the housing sector.

"When I say fix I mean is it land, is it financing, construction? What are those things we need to do better and for who."

He says we can see the failures — all you have to do is go along the Rail Trail, which now has hundreds of homeless residents living along it.

"That's a failure in the housing system in a way. That's probably one of the things we tackle first rather than further down the line.

"Funding to support projects that will alleviate homelessness, supportive housing projects. We need to be doing those better as a base and build on that."

Smith says that is only his opinion, based on 20 years in city planning.

He also says the city is working with the province on a plan to speed up the development approval process.

Presently, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure must sign off on any rezoning bylaw within 800 metres of a provincial highway which can add months to the application timeline depending on the complexity of the development.

In the case of Costco, Smith says the process took a year.

"We have been talking with them about delegating that authority to the city," says Smith.

He hopes an agreement can be worked out by the fall.

"We end up often times with complicated developments that are 790 metres from a provincial highway and who knows the impact on the highway, but they still have to sign off on it. Their staff have to dive in and do a full review that takes away from maybe more important tasks on their own end.

"We have transportation engineers, they have transportation engineers. They are all thinking about the same types of things, the same volumes the same impacts. Hopefully it's pretty seamless."

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, who is also head of the YeYe Housing Society, and Troika Management Co-CEO Brad Klassen also spoke to the sold out crowd.

Klassen talked about well-documented challenges with the construction industry such as escalating construction costs that have increased about 55 per cent over the past two years and a shortage of trade labour.

He did point to a "light at the end of the tunnel" in the recent announcement by the feds to eliminate the GST on new rental construction.

"It moves the needle," he says, adding it could be enough to encourage some developers to move forward with projects to increase housing supply.

Letnick meantime talked about his organizations move into the housing market that provides first-time buyers a chance to get into the market at 25 per cent below market value.

It won't solve the crisis, but it is one of the many solutions.

Once all the approvals are in place, construction will begin on their first development, a 20-unit townhouse project on Houghton Road.