Argus Hospitality Group donates 15% of hotel room sales to wildfire charities

Photo: Contributed

Argus Hospitality Group has donated a total of $8,000 to several Central Okanagan charities in the wake of last month’s wildfires.

The business, which operates three area hotels, took 15% of room sales between Aug. 23 and Sept. 11, and gave it away to four charities. Since $8,000 was raised, each charity received $2,000.

“We have been through difficult challenges before, but it never ceases to amaze me and humble me to see how good, decent everyday people pitch in without being asked and make such a huge difference,” Argus Properties hospitality director Rudolf Heider said. “We will continue to stand with our communities, whatever comes our way.”

The charities on the receiving end of $2,000 cheques were Mamas for Mamas, BCSPCA, Central Okanagan Food Bank and Wilson’s Landing Firefighters Association.

Heider noted thousands volunteered for the firefight but those four organizations provided critical support for desperate people, families and animals.

Argus Hospitality Group operates Hotel Eldorado and Manteo at Eldorado Resort, Four Points by Sheraton and the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton.