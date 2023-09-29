Kelowna chainsaw carver eager to share art, passion and experience

Rob Gibson

It's not every day you meet someone who sees artistic value in dead trees.

"It's something I'm extremely passionate about, something I love doing, something I can wake up at any time of the day to do and stay up very late to keep doing it."

Kamron Garbe says he has been carving with chainsaws for about a year-and-a-half and has managed to get to a point where he is making a living doing what he loves.

He finished a piece in Lombardy Park in early September that turned an eyesore of a dead oak tree into a six-foot carving of an owl.

His latest project has brought him to Black Mountain where he has access to all kinds of carving material.

"He's an arborist here in Kelowna and a big supporter. He has too many logs on his property so he's donated some wood and let me use his land here for a bit. Sometimes ideas sort of evolve. I just love trying new things," Garbe said.

"I think that's something about being a creative artist, a visual artist, is not doing the same thing over and over again. It's every day you're trying something else."

The latest piece will likely be finished this week and up for sale in early October. Garbe says he's become busy enough that he's already taking bookings into next summer.

"I really love doing faces and incorporating animals with faces. I think they bring a sense of connection to nature," he said.

"I think people who follow me and commission me to do work, tend to like what I've done in the past. So I feel like it's kind of becoming a bit of a style for me."

As his ability and ambitions grow, Garbe says he just adds more and more chainsaws to his collection — he's up to eight now. He also says he owes a lot to people who have helped him find his groove.

"I think as artists and hobbyists, we tend to be a bit reclusive and spend a lot of time in our hobbit holes working away," he said. "I think it's very important to get out and network. I never would have been out here carving these logs if Lumberjack Clearing hadn't let me come out here. If I wasn't at a trade show last year, not necessarily trying to sell a bunch of my carvings, but just meeting people and immersing myself in the community."