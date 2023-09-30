Kelowna, Vernon, the Shuswap added to the BC Bird Trail

Photo: Castanet

Parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap are now on the BC Bird Trail.

Launched in September 2020, the BC Bird Trail is a source of information on attractions, activities, and accommodations related to birdwatching in the province for both novice and experienced birds.

The new birdwatching trails being launched this season include individual outposts in Kelowna, Vernon, and the Shuswap.

“Birding is a fast-growing tourism experience in BC, and we have some of the best locations, trail systems, and rare bird species to offer,” says Caitlin Thompson with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, which collaborated with Shuswap Tourism and the District of Sicamous Development Corp. on the Shuswap Outpost.

Self-guided travel itineraries for visitors and locals include key birding-related information like a list of birds you might spot in the area in any given season and some of the avian hotspots. Each trail and outpost also includes transportation information, bookable outdoors experiences like golf courses, bike rentals, and helitours, and top picks for shopping, dining, and accommodations.

Some of the recommended hotspots ot visit in Kelowna are Rotary Marsh Park and Munson Pond, while the Vernon Outpost includes Swan Lake Nature Reserve and Cools Pond, among others.

Fall is a great time to birdwatch because many species are migrating this time of year. You might spot trumpeter swans, warblers, harlequin ducks or even turkey vultures.

Visit bcbirdtrail.ca for an up-to-date list of birds you can expect to see along each trail and outpost.

Funding for the BC Bird Trail is provided by Destination BC, with support from Birds Canada, Indigenous Tourism BC and more than a dozen additional tourism partners throughout the province.