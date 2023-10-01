Kelowna adventure racer headed to World Championship with two teammates he’s never met

Cindy White

A Kelowna adventure racer is hoping to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

Curtis Johnson Morrison is training to compete in the Adventure Racing World Championship in South Africa on October 19. He’s part of a four person team that includes a husband and wife team from South Africa (Di and Neil Steenkamp) whom he’s never met in person.

He says each team member has their strengths that will help them complete the gruelling course.

“My partner from Victoria (Riley De Blonde), he’s a really good kayaker for example. The couple that we’ve met up with, the husband and wife combo, they’re also really world-class paddlers.

“I grew up on a mountain bike on the trails up behind Crawford, so I’ve got a base in that,” says Johnson Morrison, who says that’s what he enjoys about being part of a team sport.

“When one guy is sort of struggling, having a tough go, the others can cheer him on and help him go.”

He’s inspired by and wants to represent Kelowna athletes who he sees out on the trails and the lake everyday. His motto has always been ‘do cool stuff and get outside’.

“I think it really helps with people’s mental health being physical and that hits close to home for me,” adds Johnson Morrison.

His team, named the Springbok Zambonis in tribute to their Canadian and South African roots, will traverse the course with little to no sleep and without the aid of GPS. The event is a combination of orienteering, trekking, mountain biking, paddling and mountaineering.

He hopes they will be able to complete the 700+ kilometre race in 6 to 7 days. You can follow their progress here.