Several open houses set to review Kelowna's north end plan

Photo: City of Kelowna One of three concept plans for Kelowna's north end

Kelowna residents will have a chance to give their input into the city's plans for the north end.

A series of open houses are being set up for next month to provide information on the three unique neighbourhood concepts brought forward earlier this year. These engagements were postponed as a result of the wildfire emergency.

The public information sessions are scheduled for the second week of October, including:

Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the downtown library

Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knox Mountain Park

Sunday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knox Mountain Park

"We're glad to be relaunching engagement and are looking forward to meeting with residents to share information, answer questions and hear from the community," project lead Aaron Thibeault stated.

"Public engagement has been vital to the process so far and will allow us to understand what people think about these ideas to help shape a single, refined concept for the north end."

The north end of the city stretching from downtown to Knox Mountain is home to a unique mix of residential, industrial, commercial and recreational uses which will change over time.

The plan is designed to guide growth in the neighbourhood as existing properties are renovated or redeveloped.

The three concept plans will address issues around a mix of housing and employment spaces, transportation, park and public space.

The three concept plans will address these issues.

Redevelopment of the former Tolko site is being done through a separate planning process. Those plans will be made available to the public through a separate process.

"At this stage, all north end and mill site concepts are drafts and open to change. Public input will help shape more concrete plans, so we strongly encourage residents to get involved in both processes to voice what they like about what is being presented along with what might be missing or could be improved," said Thibeault.

"For the final concepts to come together, it's important for both teams to hear from the community."