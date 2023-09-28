Sisters create haunted house with proceeds going to KGH psychiatry unit

Madison Reeve

Two sisters have been working hard, creating a haunted house in Kelowna's Black Mountain neighbourhood for weeks.

This is the third-straight year the haunted house will be up and running, and the second year all proceeds will be going to Kelowna General Hospital's McNair (psychiatry) unit.

Ashley Davy and Stephanie Koenigshofer say this year will be scarier than ever before.

"We pretty much started right after last year's haunted house. The ideas started formulating, and just throughout the year, we have been collecting little things here and there," Davy said.

The sisters say the haunted house will feature a few themes.

A total of 33 volunteer actors will also be taking part.

"They will consist of community members, nurses, a couple of doctors, even as well as us," Davy added.

Davy is a registered psychiatric nurse on the McNair unit at KGH, and Koenigshofer's husband is a nurse in Vernon.

The sisters say funds supporting mental health are always greatly appreciated.

"Mental health is really important to both of us, and I think Kelowna definitely needs more funding and resources for people in the community," Koenigshofer said.

The haunted house is located at 1850 Linda Court and will be open to the public from Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29.

Entry to the house is by donation and a food truck will be on hand.

Last year, a total of $6,500 was raised. Davy and Koenigshofer are hoping to beat that this year.