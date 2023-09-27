New live music venue Revelry opens Friday in Kelowna

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Revelry Food+Music Hub opens Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kelowna’s newest live music venue, Revelry Food+Music Hub is ready for business.

It’s set to open Friday at 11 a.m. for what is being called the “first phase of opening” with cafe service featuring free live music sets throughout each day and into the evening.

Castanet recently got a sneak peek inside the two-story venue on Ellis Street across from the Downtown Library. The plan is to operate as a cafe during the day and a venue for concerts and other performances and events at night.

General Manager Ali Lewis said Revelry will fill a hole in Kelowna’s music scene after a number of revenues closed in recent years.

“This town needs it,” she said. “There's a lot of talent here and there's a lot of opportunity and a lot of reasons to come here, so having a place that has this level of sophistication and this level of ability to house music is beyond needed.

“There is a massive need for somewhere where it's not just working in a theatre situation, it is larger, but not as big as Prospera [Place] but also not as tiny as some of the breweries, and being able to fill that kind of medium-sized venue space.”

Revelry will announce more details on live, ticketed music events later this week. You can check their website for details.

Nicholas Johansen