Central Okanagan school district enrolment tops 25,000 for the first time

Photo: Contributed

Enrolment at Central Okanagan schools has topped 25,000 for the first time.

As part of his report for Wednesday's board meeting, district Supt. Kevin Kaardal says enrolment, as of Sept. 26 hit 25,386.

That's an increase of 426 students over the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Figures released in the report shows enrolment in elementary schools across the district increased by 244, middle schools 32 and secondary schools 234.

At the same time fee payers, Central School programs and services and eSchool23 numbers declined by 84.

The Rutland zone had the largest increase with an additional 163 students across 11 schools while the Westside welcomed 133 more students through its 12 schools.

The largest fluctuation within the district was felt in the Mission. While the largest single school increases were seen in the area, including OKM secondary (138) and Bellevue Creek elementary (96), four of the six schools saw a decline in enrolment.

Kelowna Secondary has the largest population with 1,821 students although its enrolment did drop by 89 students over last year.