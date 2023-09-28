Central Okanagan Food Bank opens satellite location in Rutland

Madison Reeve

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has announced a new satellite location in Rutland.

The food bank has partnered with Willow Park Church at 439 Highway 33, which will provide the space.

Food bank executive director Trevor Moss says the satellite food bank will operate every second Wednesday at the church and will eventually be open every week.

"This is a big day for us," said Moss

"One of the main reasons why we are doing this is because what we have been noticing is there are a lot of barriers for people in accessing food, and a couple of those barriers are transportation and, of course, the cost of transportation or bus routes. So what we have been doing is trying to remove those barriers."

The location will be appointment-based only.

"There won't be drop-ins because that is where we do this in Kelowna and West Kelowna at our main locations. We are going to be doing 20 appointments a week, so people will preregister for that," Moss added.

Anything that someone could pick up at the Kelowna location on Enterprise Way will be duplicated at Willow Park Church.

The food bank will also be launching two additional satellite locations in the new year.

"One will be more in the downtown area coming up in January, and the other thing that we are doing and seeing the need for is a pop-up food bank. There will be a couple of other areas where people are experiencing barriers to actually attain and get food," Moss said.

Moss says inflation continues to push more people to utilize the food bank.

"Maybe two years ago, that one bag of groceries was equal to $25, now it is equal to close to $50."