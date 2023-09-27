Police searching for classic truck stolen in Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP are on the lookout for a stolen classic truck.

Police say they received a complaint on the afternoon of Sept. 26 from the owner of a burnt-orange coloured 1958 GMC half-ton truck that was stolen from a secured parking lot on St. Paul Street downtown.

"Marks in the gravel where the truck was last seen indicate that a tilt trailer was used to steal the truck, which is in showroom condition and valued between $35,000 and $45,000," said the RCMP in a news release.

Const. Michael Della-Paolera says the passionate owner of the truck has invested hours of his time and money into this vehicle.

"The truck does stand out and we want to return it as soon as possible to the rightful owner," he said.

The RCMP have no suspects or witnesses and are asking that if you witnessed any suspicious activities in the area, have surveillance or dash camera footage, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-57699.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.