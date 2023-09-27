Stars on Ice bringing holiday performance to Kelowna

Photo: Stars on Ice

Stars on Ice is bringing a holiday performance to Kelowna's Prospera Place.

The event Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. will feature two-time Olympic silver medalist, three-time world champion, and seven-time Canadian champion, Elvis Stojko, in addition to a star-studded guest list of the world's finest skaters.

The cast includes:

Three-time Canadian dance champions and three-time world medalists Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje

Two-time reigning Canadian champion and Olympian Keegan Messing

Olympic silver medalists, world champions, and two-time reigning U.S. pair champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier

Two-time world medalist and four-time Japanese champion Satoko Miyahara

Three-time Canadian pair champions and Olympians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro

U.S. champion Mariah Bell

Canadian junior champion and social media sensation Elladj Baldé

In a twist, skater Kaitlyn Weaver, has taken on the role of show choreographer for this year's holiday production, marking her debut as a Stars on Ice choreographer.

Tickets for Stars on Ice "Holiday" go on sale Oct. 5 through Stars on Ice and Select Your Tickets.