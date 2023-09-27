Construction could impact entrance to Parkinson Recreation Centre

Photo: Associated Engineering Dayton Street Overpass to Parkinson Recreation Centre

Big changes are coming on Harvey Avenue near Kelowna's Parkinson Recreation Centre this fall.

Construction is scheduled to begin Oct. 3 and last into early November, with work being done on concrete rehabilitation and repairs to the north plaza.

The entrance to Parkinson Recreation Centre will be impacted and forced to close intermittently during construction. The recreation centre can still be accessed via Parkinson Way. The transit stop on Harvey Avenue at Kirschner Road – Parkinson Station will not be impacted by construction.

The overpass is expected to remain open for people walking and biking for most of the construction, however, intermittent closures are possible.

Construction hours are scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but work may occur outside of these hours to minimize impacts on businesses and commuters.