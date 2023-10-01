Okanagan film and TV industry to hold second forum this year

Photo: Rob Gibson

The Okanagan TV and film industry is holding its second industry forum in October.

Damon Gregory of EMC Studios says the event follows up the "big success" of the first forum in February.

The local industry plans on making the forum a twice-annual event, said Gregory.

"Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from, and connect with long-time industry leaders, hear the engaging career journeys of these leaders and gain insights, advice and guidance from those who have successfully navigated this dynamic industry," Gregory said.

Film and TV production in the Okanagan has been on the rise and industry experts are hoping to capitalize on the growth by attracting and training new recruits.

The event takes place October 14, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kelowna Film Studios, 100-1516 Keehn Road.

"Forum number two is shaping up to be an unmissable gathering of visionaries, storytellers and creative minds. With a star-studded panel of industry experts already confirmed to attend, prepare yourself to be immersed in riveting discussions and groundbreaking insights. This event will be an unparalleled networking opportunity as we unite to further shape the future of the Okanagan television and film industry," says Gregory.

Tickets for the event are $25.

"The forum promises to be an invaluable event for professionals, talent, students and anyone passionate about this industry and our community," Gregory continued.

"It is also an excellent opportunity for local business owners to understand the economic impact and what support services are needed as the industry grows locally."