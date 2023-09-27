August Motors to host car show in support of first responders

Photo: Contributed

August Motorcars will be hosting a car show in support of local first responders this weekend.

'Revving Engines For Our Heroes' will take place Oct. 1. from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at August Luxury Motorcars dealership on 3510 Spectrum Ct.

All donations from the car show will be going to Kelowna Fire Dept, West Kelowna Fire Dept, Wilson’s Landing Fire Department, and Lake Country Fire Department.

"These funds will be used to directly assist our heroes and their families that have been impacted by these devastating wildfires," said owner owner Matt August.

General admission is a minimum $10 donation for individuals or $30 for families of four.

"The dealership was almost evacuated. We had probably six or seven staff evacuated, I was evacuated. We wanted to give an opportunity for the public to come and say thank you," August said.

The Kelowna Fire Department will have their ladder truck on display and RCMP will also be in attendance.

"We are trying to bring the community all together where people get to check out cool cars, raise some money and say thank you," August added.

August says the initiative will feature luxury vehicles in the showroom, food trucks and some surprises.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door. If you have a vehicle (with four wheels) you would like to show off, vehicle registration is $100 and will go towards the cause.

