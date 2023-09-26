Man convicted in the death of Jonathan Bacon denied parole

Photo: Castanet/file Aftermath of shooting outside Delta Grand Aug. 14, 2011.

One of the men behind the gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon in downtown Kelowna 12 years ago will remain behind bars for the time being.

Michael Kerry Hunter Jones was sentenced to 18 years in prison on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder of Bacon and associates Larry Amero and James Riach during the brazen daytime shooting in front of the Delta Grand Hotel on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 14, 2011.

Bacon was killed in the shooting while others were injured.

Jones, Jason McBride and Jujhar Khun-Khun had originally been charged with first degree murder, however Jones and Khun-Khun pled down to conspiracy.

Those charges stem from actions occurring between June 1 and Aug. 14, 2011.

With time served, Jones sentence was 10 years, two months and 15 days.

Jones had applied to the Parole Board of Canada for day parole. The application was denied Monday.

"To make its decision the board must determine whether you will not, by reoffending, present an undue risk to society before the expiration of you sentence according to law," the board wrote in its decision.

"The board must also consider whether your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law abiding citizen.

"Applying these criteria to the factors in your case, the board denies both day and full parole."

In making its decision the parole board noted during his incarceration there continue to be "concerns regarding your associations with other prominent members of criminal organizations within the institute."

The board also noted a repeated refusal to participate in correctional programming until recently.

"Given the risk related to your associations in light of your index offence, the board finds the file information describing your association and friendships with security threat groups to represent an aggravating aspect of your case that detracts from the manageability of your risk in the community."

While the board did acknowledge some positive aspects to his case, it concluded there were aggravating aspects that detract from the manageability of his risk to the community.